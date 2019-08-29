Mobile Services Restored in Five 'Sensitive' Districts of Jammu Region

Jammu: The administration on Thursday restored mobile phone services in five "sensitive" districts of Jammu region, an official said. The mobile phone services have been restored in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma said.

The services were blocked across Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 following the abrogation of special status to the state under Article 370. Verma told PTI that the situation is now "totally peaceful" and "things have returned to normalcy" in all the districts.

Earlier in Kashmir valley, over 50,000 landline phones were made operational after services in 17 exchanges were restored on August 17.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.