Mobile Services Restored in J&K's Kupwara District, Internet Kiosks Set Up in All District Headquarters

Last week, all landline connections across the valley had been restored with the activation of telephone exchanges.

IANS

Updated:September 11, 2019, 5:57 PM IST
Mobile Services Restored in J&K's Kupwara District, Internet Kiosks Set Up in All District Headquarters
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard during security lockdown in Srinagar. (Image : AP)
New Delhi: Mobile services were activated in yet another part of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday marking another step towards restoring normal communication links in the Valley.

Post-paid mobile services were restored on Wednesday in Kupwara district, even as mobile numbers of officials working in essential services and other government offices have also been restored, an official statement said.

Last week, all landline connections across the valley had been restored with the activation of telephone exchanges.

Kashmir Valley has been subjected to a communication blackout since August 5 after Parliament withdrew the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the erstwhile state into two union territories.

By the third week of August, 2G mobile internet services had been restored in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi.

According to the government, health services are functioning normally, while schools have also started functioning.

"Schools started functioning, initially with primary schools, then middle schools and followed by High Schools. The attendance of teachers is around 75 per cent. However, the attendance of students is still thin," the statement said.

The government has further claimed that the Valley has adequate stock of petroleum products and grains. The stock of petrol and diesel available as on Wednesday was 3,700 and 12,114 kiloliters, respectively. The stock of kerosene and LPG cylinders, respectively, in the Valley stood at 4,138 kiloliters and 2,56,972 units.

Ten Internet kiosks have been created in all district headquarters with minimum five terminals in each district for departmental purposes like e-tendering, submission of scholarship forms and job applications.

Besides, 12 ticketing counters have been set up for tourists and the general public at the Tourist Reception Center in Srinagar airport.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
