Mobile Subscribers in Kashmir to Receive SMS Service Messages from Today
SMS services were stopped as a 'precautionary measure' on October 14, a few hours after postpaid mobile phone connections were restored in the Valley.
News18 creative by Mir Suhail.
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday allowed service providers to start SMS service messages in the Valley so people, particularly business-persons, can receive messages from various banks, officials said.
Mobile subscribers in the Kashmir Valley will now be able to receive SMS messages generated from machines, the officials said.
SMS services were stopped as a "precautionary measure" on October 14, a few hours after postpaid mobile phone connections were restored in the Valley. Mobile connections were suspended on August 5 after the Centre abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories.
