Mobile Ticketing App Trial In DTC Buses On Anand Vihar Terminal-Mehrauli Route From Monday

New Delhi: The trial of a contactless mobile ticketing app will begin in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses on Anand Vihar Terminal-Mehrauli route from September 14, according to an official statement issued on Saturday. The ticketing app’s trial will be conducted till September 21 in 29 buses on route number 534, connection Anand Vihar Terminal and Mehrauli.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot, during a field review of the working of the app ‘Chartr’ on Friday, said the trial will soon start in DTC buses. The transport minister has constituted a task force to explore the options of contactless mobile ticketing in DTC buses to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infection.

“On the recommendations of the task force, the Delhi Transport Corporation is conducting an actual trial of contactless mobile ticketing from September 14 to September 21. This trial will be conducted on 29 buses of route number 534,” the statement said. To publicise contactless ticketing, posters and QR code have been affixed inside these 29 buses explaining the method to download the app and to buy a mobile ticket. DTC Checking teams have been deployed to physically inspect the trial in the 29 buses on all days of the trial and get feedback from commuters, it said.

Currently, a 14-day second phase of the app’s trial is underway in 332 cluster buses plying on 14 routes. The first phase of the trial was conducted in August in cluster buses on Anand Vihar ISBT-Badarpur route.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor