1-min read

'Mobocracy Can't be Allowed': Supreme Court Asks Centre to Consider New Law on Lynching

Supreme Court said, horrendous act of mobocracy can't be allowed in a democracy and asked the Centre to consider a new law to stop such incidents.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2018, 11:06 AM IST
The Supreme Court of India. (News18 Creative)
New Delhi: A three-judge Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra on Tuesday said that "horrendous act of mobocracy can't be allowed” and asked the Centre to make ‘lynching’ a separate offence and bring in a law.

This ruling from the top court comes just a day before the Monsoon session of Parliament starts from Wednesday where over 40 pending bills and 60 new ones will be taken up for discussion in both the Houses.

The court said the pluralistic aspect of the country must be safeguarded. “Horrendous act of mobocracy can't be allowed. No citizen can become law unto himself,” the bench said.

The SC also issued directions for Centre and all states. “Compliance has to be filed within four weeks and states must maintain peace. States can't become deaf against growing rumblings,” the bench said.​

(More details awaited)

