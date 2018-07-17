English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Mobocracy Can't be Allowed': Supreme Court Asks Centre to Consider New Law on Lynching
Supreme Court said, horrendous act of mobocracy can't be allowed in a democracy and asked the Centre to consider a new law to stop such incidents.
The Supreme Court of India. (News18 Creative)
New Delhi: A three-judge Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra on Tuesday said that "horrendous act of mobocracy can't be allowed” and asked the Centre to make ‘lynching’ a separate offence and bring in a law.
This ruling from the top court comes just a day before the Monsoon session of Parliament starts from Wednesday where over 40 pending bills and 60 new ones will be taken up for discussion in both the Houses.
The court said the pluralistic aspect of the country must be safeguarded. “Horrendous act of mobocracy can't be allowed. No citizen can become law unto himself,” the bench said.
The SC also issued directions for Centre and all states. “Compliance has to be filed within four weeks and states must maintain peace. States can't become deaf against growing rumblings,” the bench said.
(More details awaited)
Also Watch
This ruling from the top court comes just a day before the Monsoon session of Parliament starts from Wednesday where over 40 pending bills and 60 new ones will be taken up for discussion in both the Houses.
The court said the pluralistic aspect of the country must be safeguarded. “Horrendous act of mobocracy can't be allowed. No citizen can become law unto himself,” the bench said.
The SC also issued directions for Centre and all states. “Compliance has to be filed within four weeks and states must maintain peace. States can't become deaf against growing rumblings,” the bench said.
(More details awaited)
Also Watch
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to Why He Got Married to Gauri So Early is Winning the Internet
- Amazon Workers to go on Strike in Germany; Demand Better Working Conditions
- I'm 'Not Like Others' Says Ronaldo at Juventus Unveiling
- Britney Spears Suffers a Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Piece of Me Concert
- Tracking Death By WhatsApp: How Over 30 Lives Have Been Lost So Far