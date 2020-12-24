Mock Meat, Eggs from IIT's Lab Wins International Accolades

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi faculty has been adjudged first for bringing mock meats and eggs to your plate. She was recognized for her work at the Innovate4SDG contest by United Nations Development Program, Accelerator Lab India.

The innovative venture that was pursued in 2019 by Professor Kavya Dashora of Center for Rural Development and Technology, IIT New Delhi wanted to ensure protein and other nutrients for vegetarians.

An award whopping $5,000 award was conferred in a virtual event. Christiane Hieronymus, who is head of economic cooperation & development, Embassy of Federal Republic of Germany, New Delhi and Professor K Vijay Raghavan, the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India gave the award.

The UNDP said in a statement, that the mock egg innovation is perfect in helping in accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. “The development of the mock egg meets the protein needs of the diet specific, health conscious, vegan and vegetarian people.” According to UNDP this innovation addresses SDG 2 and 3 (Zero Hunger and Good Health & Well Being).

“The plant based textured foods which resemble egg, fish and chicken have been developed with an aim to address the longstanding battle for malnutrition and clean protein food for people. The mock egg has been developed from very simple farm based crop proteins, which not only looks and tastes like egg but also very close in nutritional profile to a poultry egg,” said Prof Kavya Dashora, from Centre for Rural Development and Technology in an official statement.

Apart from egg, the IIT Delhi scientist has also developed the meat analogues for chicken and fish from plant sources using fruits and vegetables. As per their statement, “The products were tested on various parameters including appearance, taste, bite-size, texture, aroma, flavor, shelf life, nutritional profile and customer preference.”