Mockery of Law that Nirbhaya Convicts Filing Mercy Petitions One by One, Says DCW Chief Swati Maliwal

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday claimed the law of the country does not give any right to the victim and the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case are exploiting the "shortcomings" in the system to delay their execution.

Her remarks came after a Delhi court issued fresh death warrants for the four convicts scheduling their execution at 6 am on February 1.

Earlier they were scheduled to be executed on January 22, but that had to postponed after one of them filed a mercy petition before the President. His mercy petition was rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.

"The law of the country is such that it does not give any rights to the victim. Taking advantage of these shortcomings in the law, the murderers of Nirbhaya are using all the tactics. Their aim is to get the execution date postponed," she tweeted in Hindi.

Advocating a system where executions are not postponed like this, she tweeted, "It is a mockery of law that the convicts are filing mercy petitions one by one."

