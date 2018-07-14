Model Held Hostage in Bhopal Flat for 12 Hours Now Wants ‘Jilted Lover’ to be Hanged

After having survived 12 hours in captivity of her alleged jilted lover, the abducted model from Bhopal who alleged on Saturday about agreeing to marry her captor over fear of being killed, wants the man to be hanged.“Those were some nightmarish 12 hours that I spent with Rohit, who was armed with pistol and other sharp objects. I feared he would kill me if I declined his marriage proposal,” said the model, who is now recuperating at a private hospital after police rescued her around 7 pm on Friday.During the abduction bid, she suffered an injury on the hand and a cut on the neck.The M.Tech graduate who works as a model in Mumbai alleged that the man was forcing her for marriage although she tried to maintain distance. “On February 28, he barged into my house with a pistol, forcing me to complain to the police.”The accused, Rohit Singh, is a native of Aligarh in UP and worked as an Assistant Casting Director in Mumbai.He created a fake account on Facebook after she blocked him.Rohit who had held the woman hostage for over 12 hours at gun-point insider her own bedroom on Friday, walked out only after receiving police assurance of not being harmed and being allowed to marry the girl.The model was clueless about how the man managed to unlock her bedroom and lock it again after coming inside,bolstering a theory that Rohit was aided by someone.Rohit repeatedly told her that he was now “famous” and was happy with the media attention and police force outside her flat on Hoshangabad Road.The private hospital said in a statement that her condition was stable but she would be kept in an ICU to detect internal injuries.“The man has been booked under sections 307, 342 452 and others of IPC while another case was lodged against him on the complaint of Sub Inspector GS Rajput who was injured by the accused with scissors during the rescue operation,” SHO Misrod police station Sanjeev Chause said.According to the police, a country-made pistol, a knife and a pair of scissors were recovered from the accused.The police took the accused to the same building on Saturday afternoon and paraded him before the public. Several irate women slapped him and hit him with slippers. The victim’s mother also slapped him.Rohit who kept staring at the fifth floor of the building where he had held the model captive for 12 hours on Friday, told the media that he still loved the girl and wanted to marry her.The accused would be produced in court on Saturday.