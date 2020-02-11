Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Model Town Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Kapil Mishra Of BJP Leading
Who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and is the new Model Town (मॉडल टाउन) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and is the new Model Town (मॉडल टाउन) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
Model Town (मॉडल टाउन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Delhi region and North district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Model Town is part of 1. Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile:
This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.35%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.9%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Upper Income Group.
- 2020 Results
In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,68,310 eligible electors, of which 93,009 were male, 75,300 female and 1 voters of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Model Town in 2020 is 809.6.
Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Model Town, there are a total of 2086 voters in the 18-19 years age group.
In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,53,672 eligible electors, of which 85,189 were male, 68,475 female and 3 voters of the third gender.
In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,41,303 eligible electors, of which 78,037 were male, 63,260 female and 1 voters of the third gender.
In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,45,552 eligible electors, of which 81,550 were male, 63,989 female.
The number of service voters in Model Town in 2015 was 5. In 2013, there were 5 and in 2008 there were 13.
Past winners/MLAs:
In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of AAP won in this seat by defeating Vivek Garg of BJP by a margin of 16,706 votes which was 16.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 52.38% in 2015 in the seat.
In 2013, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of AAP won in this seat defeating Ashok Goel of BJP by a margin of 7,875 votes which was 8.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 39.84% in 2013 in the seat.
In the 2008 Assembly elections, Kanwar Karan Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Bhola Nath Vij of BJP by a margin of 2,997 votes which was 3.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.87% in 2008 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 18. Model Town Assembly segment of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Harsh Vardhan won the Chandni Chowk Parliament seat.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chandni Chowk Parliament seat.
Number of contestants:
A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 7 contestants. In 2013, 11 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 11 candidates.
Candidates 2020:
The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Model Town are: Akhilesh Pati Tripathi (AAP), Akanksha Ola (INC), Kapil Mishra (BJP), Parmod Kumar Sahani (BSP), Ambika Prasad Verma (SBP), Babu Ram Pal (BSKP), Rajesh Kumar Tiwari (PRC), Vikas (AAPP).
Voter turnout:
In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.35%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 67.88%, while it was 68.53% in 2013. In 2008, 58.53% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -8.53%.
Poll dates:
The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Number of polling stations:
In the 2020 elections there were a total of 164 polling stations in 18. Model Town constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 161. In 2013 there were 160 polling stations and in 2008, there were 163.
Extent:
18. Model Town constituency comprises of the following areas of North district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 117 Ward No. 117 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 118 (Part) EB No. 1 To 91& Special EB No. 701-704 and 801-803 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 119 Ward No. 119 (Urban). 3 municipal wards (Sangam Park, Model Town, Kamla Nagar) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.
The total area covered by Model Town is 8.61 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110007, 110009, 110052, 110088
Map location:The geographic coordinates of Model Town is: 28°41'25.8"N 77°09'44.3"E.
Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Model Town results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Gauri Khan and Squad Have a Blast at Birthday Bash in Jaisalmer
- Twitter Celebrates after Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History by Winning 'Best Picture' at Oscars
- Parineeti Chopra Did a Photoshoot Wearing a Mask Amid Coronavirus Epidemic. Really.
- Adam Gilchrist Smoking Brett Lee for a Clean Six Has Brought Back the Vintage Gilly Nostalgia
- Police Charges Man and His 'Cutest Four-legged Accomplice' for Shoplifting in Florida