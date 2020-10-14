Model Town Hit & Run Case: Juvenile Who Killed 2 Sent to Correction Home, Father Booked Under MV Act

On Monday night, a couple lost their two children, while the third child is still battling for life in AIIMS Trauma Centre after a speeding car hit them in North Delhi’s Model Town area.

The victims were identified as Gunjan Sarsar (8) and her younger sister Bhoomi (5), while their six-year-old brother Gaurav is admitted at the AIIMS with injuries to his head, spleen, and kidney.

The incident took place near Gurudwara Nanak Piao Sahib around 11.45 pm when the children along with their uncle- Milap Singh were crossing the road to buy juice. A speeding white Honda City hit them, leaving the two children dead and the third one with grievous injuries.

Immediately a passerby informed the police and the victims were rushed to the hospital. Following an investigation, cops nabbed the driver, who happened to be a juvenile. He was booked under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death due to negligence), 337 (causing hurt by rashly or dangerously as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code. The Delhi Police has also booked the father of the minor accused under the new MV Act. “The father is liable under MV Act,” DCP Vijaynta Arya said.

According to the MV Act, the guardians or vehicle owners shall be held guilty in case of an offence by a juvenile. A fine of Rs 25,000 with three years imprisonment will be imposed and the juvenile will be tried under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act while the registration of the vehicle will be cancelled.

“If he is a juvenile then why was he given the key to the vehicle. I need justice. I have lost two of my children and the third one is in hospital,” father of the victims- Jaspal Singh said crying.

The accused was a Class 12 student in a private school and the vehicle he was driving belonged to his uncle. After the accident, the minor fled from the spot but with inputs the police nabbed him.

“During investigation, the records of different Road Transport Authorities of Haryana and Chandigarh were checked with the registered number of the offending vehicle,” said DCP Northwest Vijaynta Arya. It was also found that since the first ownership the vehicle was further sold to three different persons, Arya added.

However, when the officers reached the current owner they found that the car was at a mechanic shop for dent repair work. After investigation, the minor driver was arrested in the case.