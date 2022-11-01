Jabalpur Earthquake: 4.3 on Richter Scale, Moderate Tremors Felt in City, Adjoining Dists; Residents Tweet

Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur was shaken on Tuesday morning when an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit the city and adjoining districts. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Ved Prakash said moderate earthquake was experienced at 8.43 am in parts of Jabalpur, Dindori, Mandla, Anuppur, Balaghat and Umaria districts.

There was, however, no report so far of any loss of life or property. Its epicentre was near Dindori, at a depth of 10 kilometres, he said.

Shaken by the tremors, many took to Twitter to confirm if it was an earthquake. “Anyone else felt #earthquake in Jabalpur, today? around 8:44am?? (sic),” Piyush Yadav, a Twitter user posted.

Anyone else felt #earthquake in Jabalpur, today? around 8:44am?? — Ranjana verma (@Ranjanaverma96) November 1, 2022

Felt tremors on Jabalpur…Anyone else? #earthquake — manoj yes (@Manoj_Yes_Yen) November 1, 2022

#earthquake felt very low intensity land shake in #jabalpur now. — B Vijay Anand Naidu (@sanlove07) November 1, 2022

Some reports said that the SDRF was alerted in Dindori and affected areas as soon as the tremors were felt. Jabalpur comes in the earthquake sensitive zone. The last quake here was reported on June 21. An earthquake of 6.2 on Richter scale had rocked the city on May 22, 1997, leading to massive destruction of life and property.

