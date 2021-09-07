Moderate Rain in Himachal Pradesh Ahead of Yellow Alert, NH-5 Still Blocked

Himachal Pradesh started its Tuesday morning with light and moderate rains. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert of heavy rainfall in the plains and central hill districts of the state from September 7 to 10. The state is expected to have bad weather until September 12. On Monday, the weather in Shimla, along with maximum areas in the state, remained clear and pleasant. However, it rained in Dharamsala, Nalagarh and Bilaspur. The highway joining Kinnaur and Shimla in Rampur is still closed due to a landslide.

On Sunday morning, the traffic on the Wangtu-Kaphanu link road in Kinnaur was blocked due to a major landslide. A heavy rock blocked the road connecting five panchayat areas, where the Lok Kalyan department is working to clear the blocked road. A massive landslide that started on Sunday morning has blocked 40 metres road near the waterfall. The connectivity of Bhavavali’s Katgaon, Yangpa-1, Yangpa-2, Kafanu and Kraba Panchayats has been cut off from the country due to road blockage.

On Monday the maximum temperature in Una was 35.4, 34.8 in Bhuntar, 33.0 in Bilaspur, 32.2 in Kangra, 31.9 in Chamba-Sundarnagar, 31.8 in Hamirpur, 30.5 in Solan, 28.8 in Dharamshala, 25.7 in Keylong, 25.0 in Kalpa, 24.4 in Shimla and 21.4 degree Celsius was recorded in Dalhousie. According to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, incidents of several landslides may happen due to heavy rains in the state. Public and tourists are advised to stay away from rivers due to rising water levels.

