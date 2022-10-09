Moderate Rainfall to Continue in Delhi Today; IMD Issues Orange Alert for Some States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted the onset of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some states thereby issuing an orange alert for the 8th and 9th of October.

The states include Uttarakhand, West UP, East UP, East Rajasthan, and today for West MP & Gujarat, stated RK Jenamani, Scientist at IMD.

Delhi | Heavy to very heavy rainfall might take place in some states for which an orange alert has been issued: 8th & 9th October for Uttarakhand, West UP, East UP, East Rajasthan and today for West MP & Gujarat: RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD pic.twitter.com/3KH1JDtKTW — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

“All 12 stations in Delhi received rainfall today. Moderate rainfall to continue till tomorrow. No warning was issued. Likely to reduce tomorrow, the sky will remain cloudy. No significant rainfall from 10 Oct onwards, drizzling/light rain might happen,” the scientist further said.

Meanwhile, incessant rains lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday, improving the air quality to the good category and bringing down the mercury. The rains also caused a slowdown in traffic and waterlogging in parts of the national capital. Traffic snarls were reported from different parts of the city. Vehicular traffic was affected on New Rohtak Road, in the carriageway from Zakhira towards Anand Parbat, due to waterlogging near the Anand Parbat red light.

The IMD predicted on Friday that the national capital would have similar rainy spells during the weekend. A low of roughly 28 degrees Celsius is forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh during 08th–10th; West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 08th & 09th; Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on 08th and East Madhya Pradesh on 11th October, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 8, 2022

It has forecast a generally cloudy sky on Sunday with light to moderate rains at most places in the city. “The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 24 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively,” an IMD official said.

