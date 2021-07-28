Moderate to Heavy Rain at Most Places in Uttar Pradesh

Moderate to heavy rain and thundershower occurred at most places in Uttar Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Wednesday and predicted similar weather conditions for the next day also. Kheri recorded the highest maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius in the state.

Rainfall has been reported from Pratapgarh, Etawah, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bahraich, Sitapur, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Barabanki, Sonbhadra, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Aligarh and Farrukhabad.

The weather department has forecast rain and thundershowers at most places in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

It has warned warned that thunderstorm accompanied with lighting is very likely at isolated places over the state and heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places over the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here