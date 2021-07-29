Moderate to Heavy Rain to Continue in Haryana as Monsoon Winds Remain Active: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain to continue covering most parts of the state. The meteorologists have predicted that light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur in most areas of the state on Thursday. There is also a possibility of heavy rain in some places. The monsoon winds are active in the state and the rainfall which started on Tuesday will continue. It has been raining in almost every part of the state since this morning.

The weather agency has also appealed to the farmers and villagers to take precautions amid threats posed by heavy rainfall.

Due to incessant rain many cities faced the problems of waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Rainwater also entered many residential areas in several towns.

In Ambala, waterlogging was observed in most parts of the district. Ambala MLA Asim Goyal who went to take stock of the situation also faced problems due to waterlogging. The sewage system in the city collapsed in a few hours of heavy rain on Wednesday. The residents of the city complained that authorities did not take the necessary steps to solve the problems.

Amid the continuous rainfall, the maximum temperature in the state dropped to 7 degrees. In most cities of Haryana, the rain has reduced the heat and humidity.

The meteorology department of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar said that the state has recorded 26.1mm rainfall in the past 24 hours. According to the report, a maximum of 67.3mm rainfall was reported in Kaithal followed by 66.3mm in Kurukshetra and 57.8mm in Ambala.

An official of the University said the overall rainfall recorded in Haryana this monsoon season is 235.4mm which is 23% more than the normal 191.4mm.

