Modern Day Robin Hood Steals Rs 80 Lakh From Employer, Distributes Loot To Public

A modern day Robin Hood, who stole Rs 80 lakh from his employer in Mumbai and distributed the money to poor in Vrindavan, was arrested on Monday. Ramesh Rawat, a native of Patan district in Gujarat, caught the eye of locals as well as law enforcement agencies after he organised a lavish ‘bhandara’ and distributed 2000 rupee notes to anybody who attended it.Rawat had come to the temple town 20 days ago and organised the 'bhandara', spending Rs 8 lakh on it. He distributed another Rs 8 lakh to the public in the form of 2000 rupee notes from the stolen money. The accused had reportedly also distributed 2000 rupee notes to beggars in the town over the past few days. As word about his excess generosity started doing the rounds, the police got suspicious.Ramesh, who used to work in a courier company, was on the run after committing the theft from his employer Praful Patel in Mumbai. As per the information, Rawat had visited Kolkata after the theft and spent a few days in luxury hotels there. He also stayed at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru for some time.He was traced after he called his relatives from a new SIM card as the relatives’ phone numbers were also being monitored. He was arrested by a joint team of Mumbai and Vrindavan police on Saturday. According to police, Rs 10.68 lakh in cash, 118 grams gold jewellery and five iPhone mobiles were recovered from him.Speaking to News18, SHO Subodh Kumar said, “The accused was living a lavish life and had recently organised a bhandara in Vrindavan in which he donated 2000 rupee notes raising suspicion. He was also quite popular among beggars as he used to donate Rs 2,000 notes to them.”The SHO said that the accused has also revealed that he donated Rs 50 thousand for the renovation of the Hanuman Temple along with donating 3.5 lakh rupees for free steamer rides in Yamuna river for the devotees who came to Vrindavan.“Ramesh has been taken to Mumbai after Mumbai police took sought transit remand and got the orders from the court on Saturday,” he added.