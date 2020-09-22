Modern Education With Ancient Knowledge Will Inculcate Values: Raj Gov

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Tuesday that combining modern education of the new National Education Policy with ancient knowledge would inculcate good values in the society. The governor said along with the uncountable languages and dialects in the country, classical dance and music, traditions of folk art, architecture in all walks of life showed unity in diversity in Indian culture.

These rich heritage not only needs to be nurtured and preserved for future generations, but it is also necessary to enhance and use them in new ways through the education system, he said. Mishra was addressing a one-day webinar on ‘National Knowledge Policy 2020: Ancient Knowledge Tradition and Modern Education’, which was organised by the Inter University Center for Teacher Education of the Banaras Hindu University on Tuesday through video conference.

It is necessary to have culture with education. There will be more cultural values among people if modern education of the new education policy is combined with ancient Indian knowledge, according to the governor. He underlined that the education policy had been made on “Indianness”, which would “reveal the ancient tradition of knowledge in today’s context”.

Mishra said the present and future generations would also have to give due importance to India’s ancient values. For this, knowledge, qualities, power and ideals have to be identified properly and be provided the right direction, he added. PTI AG HMB 09221918 NNNN.

