The Northern zone of Indian Railways has begun the first phase of redevelopment work at the Ghaziabad Junction Railway Station to provide modern amenities at the premises. The station, with a capacity of housing around 200 trains, is located in a strategic area in Delhi-NCR and provides access to major National Highways and bus stops. The redevelopment project, worth Rs 365 crore, will offer state-of-the-art services, feature a revamped look and will be completed by 2025.

Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railways, said, “The station lies on the busiest rail lines, which includes Kanpur-Delhi, Howrah-Delhi, Howrah-Gaya-Delhi, and New Delhi-Moradabad-Lucknow routes. Railways have always focused on making services better for our passengers. We are redeveloping the station for a better approach and subsequently to make the train journey better.”

As per details, Northern Railways has taken a total area of 1,50,710 sq meters for redeveloping the station after getting a final nod from the Cabinet.

In the first go, Ganga Hostel, the oldest hostel built in 1955 to accommodate railway trainees, is being dismantled, along with Yamuna, Saraswati, and Sutlej hostels. The new building will come up in an area of approximately 5,969 sq meters.

“We have two main entries, one from Vijay Nagar side and the other from the city side. Both are planned astonishingly. We have planned enough parking space for passengers as it was a major concern for passengers,” said a senior officer of the Delhi Division.

As per the plan, a total parking area of approximately 56,105 sq metres has been kept for the facility. It will include road and surface parking at city side entry. Plans further include crucial foot Foot Over Bridges (FOB) that will add to the station’s beauty and convenience for rail passengers. Two foot over bridges - A and B, will come up in a total area of 672 sq metres and 2,260 sq metres, respectively.

Around 96 lavishly built subordinate guest houses will provide the facilities for staying near the railway station. The new station will feature a plaza and pathways towards the city side in an area of approximately 4,420 sq meters. The refurbished railway station will be decked up with an astonishing 23,567 sq meters under the railway platforms, giving it an airport-like look.

Plans include redesigned railway station with all the latest and modern facilities and amenities, providing an easier and more effective integration with the city through numerous transport facilities like bus, auto, taxi, metro, among others. The modernisation of the station will completely change the train travel experience for passengers in the near future.

Read all the Latest India News here