Modi, Amit Shah Deserve Praise for Skillfully Getting Parliament Support for Article 370, Says Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: The top RSS functionary, Mohan Bhagwat, on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the manner in which they introduced the Bill to nullify Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhagwat, delivering his annual Vijayadashami address in the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, said the government deserves praise for respecting people's sentiments.

"Removal of Article 370 had been already in the thought of the ruling party. But this time, by skillfully garnering the support of other parties in both Houses, and with strong logic and plea in consonance with public sentiment, the work was accomplished. The members of the ruling party, including the the Prime Minister and Home Minister, and other political parties who upheld the public sentiments in Parliament deserve compliments for this accomplishment."

Bhagwat said the Jan Sangh's first agitation was against the very fact that “one country cannot have two constitutions, two leaders and two separate set of rules”.

“The entire country wanted Article 370 to be abrogated. This new government's first big decision was to infuse development and prosperity in all parts of the country and Jammu and Kashmir was included in that,” he said.

Dusshera holds a special importance for RSS as it was on this day that it was founded back in 1925. The speech made by the RSS chief, its Sarsanghchalak, on this day holds special significance for the rest of the country and is considered Sangh's mission and vision document for the rest of the year.

