English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi and Xi Informal Summit Sees Delegation-level Engagement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday night described the 40-minute long one-on-one meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as "extensive and fruitful".
Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting at East Lake Guest House, in Wuhan, China, April 27, 2018. (Photo: Press Information Bureau)
Wuhan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a 40-minute long one-on-one meeting in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Friday. PM Modi tweeted late at night describing the engagement as "extensive and fruitful". He said the two of them deliberated on stronger India-China relations as well as other global issues.
Meanwhile, the delegation level talks that were slotted for 30-minutes extended to two hours even though it was earlier indicated that there will be no across the table talks. However, the delegations were much smaller comprising six officials on each side. The Indian side included Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and India's ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale.
The Prime Minister proposed that the informal summit be made a regular feature. He invited Xi to India next year for a similar summit.
Modi said since 40 percent of the global population is in India and China, the larger responsibility of global stability and peace lies with them. President Xi said that he hoped this informal summit will mark the beginning of a new chapter in Sino-India ties.
The two leaders will begin their day on Saturday with a lakeside walk along the mesmerizing East Lake. They will also experience a traditional Chinese tea ceremony.
This will be followed by a boat ride on the same lake and a lunch hosted by Xi for the Prime Minister before he takes off for New Delhi. With this the two leaders will have another three hours in an even more informal setting on Saturday to try an inch towards better mutual trust and understanding.
Also Watch
Meanwhile, the delegation level talks that were slotted for 30-minutes extended to two hours even though it was earlier indicated that there will be no across the table talks. However, the delegations were much smaller comprising six officials on each side. The Indian side included Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and India's ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale.
The Prime Minister proposed that the informal summit be made a regular feature. He invited Xi to India next year for a similar summit.
Modi said since 40 percent of the global population is in India and China, the larger responsibility of global stability and peace lies with them. President Xi said that he hoped this informal summit will mark the beginning of a new chapter in Sino-India ties.
The two leaders will begin their day on Saturday with a lakeside walk along the mesmerizing East Lake. They will also experience a traditional Chinese tea ceremony.
This will be followed by a boat ride on the same lake and a lunch hosted by Xi for the Prime Minister before he takes off for New Delhi. With this the two leaders will have another three hours in an even more informal setting on Saturday to try an inch towards better mutual trust and understanding.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds
- Iniesta Confirms Barcelona Exit at the End of the Season
- All About Bo-Tai: Zorawar Kalra Breaks The Mold Again With New Contemporary Thai Restaurant And Bar
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU
- As Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding Rumours Take Flight, Here's What The Actor Has To Say On Her Idea of Marriage