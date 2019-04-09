English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Modi Applies Makeup, We Just Wash Our Face': Kumaraswamy Reveals 'Secret' Behind PM's Frequent TV Appearances
Kumaraswamy said that while PM Modi applies makeup, the other leaders just take bath once in the morning and wash their face only the next day.
File photo of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy
New Delhi: Explaining why PM Modi is seen on news channels more often than other politicians, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that the prime minister applies "makeup or wax to get a shine" on his face before he appears in front of the cameras.
"Modi wakes up every morning, applies makeup or wax to get a shine on his face and sits in front of cameras. But we take bath once in the morning and wash our face only the next day. So, our faces don't look good on cameras. That's why even the media shows only Modi," Kumaraswamy explained at an election rally.
The chief minister further asked what had Modi done for Karnataka or Kannadigas. "Deve Gowda was prime minister for 10 months. Wasn't there peace at that time? Where were the terrorists then? But Modi portrays as if he is the only one who has tackled the issue of terrorism," he added.
Kumaraswamy's cosmetological statement has left many stunned, with netizens taking a jibe at the leader.
April 9, 2019
😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0dIjOueYMa— KIRANJAIN🇮🇳 (@KiranJa88980324) April 9, 2019
Pappa’s reaction to this pic.twitter.com/f0jyS4NRed— Unmai Jellum (@losmonrekha) April 9, 2019
Sir I Recommend You Also Wash Your Face Twice A Day Atleast To Maintain General Hygiene !— Dr Khushboo (@khushikadri) April 9, 2019
I’m a Skin Doc U Should Believe Me pic.twitter.com/WbYBxbxgAf
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
