'Modi Applies Makeup, We Just Wash Our Face': Kumaraswamy Reveals 'Secret' Behind PM's Frequent TV Appearances

Kumaraswamy said that while PM Modi applies makeup, the other leaders just take bath once in the morning and wash their face only the next day.

Updated:April 9, 2019, 5:36 PM IST
'Modi Applies Makeup, We Just Wash Our Face': Kumaraswamy Reveals 'Secret' Behind PM's Frequent TV Appearances
File photo of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy
New Delhi: Explaining why PM Modi is seen on news channels more often than other politicians, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that the prime minister applies "makeup or wax to get a shine" on his face before he appears in front of the cameras.

"Modi wakes up every morning, applies makeup or wax to get a shine on his face and sits in front of cameras. But we take bath once in the morning and wash our face only the next day. So, our faces don't look good on cameras. That's why even the media shows only Modi," Kumaraswamy explained at an election rally.

The chief minister further asked what had Modi done for Karnataka or Kannadigas. "Deve Gowda was prime minister for 10 months. Wasn't there peace at that time? Where were the terrorists then? But Modi portrays as if he is the only one who has tackled the issue of terrorism," he added.

Kumaraswamy's cosmetological statement has left many stunned, with netizens taking a jibe at the leader.







| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
