PM Modi Arrives in Russia, to Meet Putin With Focus on Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Narendra Modi's visit to the Russian Far East Region is the first by an Indian prime minister.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 7:32 AM IST
PM Modi Arrives in Russia, to Meet Putin With Focus on Strengthening Bilateral Relations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Vladivostok on Wednesday.
Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia on Wednesday on a two-day visit during which he will hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin and attend the Eastern Economic Forum.

His visit to the Russian Far East Region is the first by an Indian prime minister.

"Landed in Vladivostok, capital of the Russian Far East and the crossroads of a dynamic region. Looking forward to joining various programmes in this short but important visit," Modi tweeted at 05.09 am IST.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, "PM Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed at Vladivostok airport on his 3rd bilateral visit to Russia. Over the next 2 days, bilateral meeting with President Putin, participation at Eastern Economic Forum & meetings with other world leaders on the agenda."

In Vladivostok, Modi will attend the 5th Eastern Economic Forum as the chief guest at the invitation of President Putin.

He will also hold the 20th India-Russia Annual Summit with Putin.

Before departing for Russia, the Prime Minister in his departure statement on Tuesday said he looks forward to discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest with Putin and that his visit “underlines the desire of the two countries to diversity and further strengthen bilateral relations.”

"I also look forward to meeting other global leaders attending the Eastern Economic Forum, and interacting with Indian Industry and business representatives participating in it," Modi said.

The forum focuses on development of business and investment opportunities in the Russian Far East Region, and presents enormous potential for developing close and mutually beneficial cooperation between India and Russia in the region, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
