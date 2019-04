Modi Biopic a 'Hagiography' that Will Tilt Balance in Favour of BJP, EC Tells Supreme Court

In its report to the Supreme Court, the Election Commission has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic as a “hagiography” that may disturb the level-playing field if it is released during elections.Favouring a ban on the movie till voting is over, the commission has emphasised that the Vivek Oberoi -starrer can’t be termed as just a biopic but it is a movie that “eulogises a political representative”.The EC added that the release of the movie before May 19 is likely to tilt the balance in favour a political party (BJP), while disturbing the level-playing field. It also pointed out that the movie has shown opposition parties (Congress and others) in a "poor light" and hence the movie should not be allowed to release until voting are over.The Supreme Court will examine the EC’s report on April 26, and will take a call on the petition by the filmmakers, who have challenged the order of the EC to stall the movie.On the last date, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the filmmakers, had contended that the EC could not have decided to stall the release without having watched the movie in its entirety. He had referred to a view taken by the court earlier that a decision cannot be arrived at by simply watching a two-minute promo of a movie.Subsequently, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had asked the EC to watch the complete film and then submit a report in the court on its final decision.