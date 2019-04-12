Modi Biopic an Inspiring Story, Not Political Propaganda: Producer to SC

In a democracy, it's important to allow freedom of expression, says "PM Narendra Modi" producer Sandip Ssingh, urging the Supreme Court to view the film as an "inspiring story" rather than "political propaganda".The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a petition filed by the producers of "PM Narendra Modi" against the ban imposed by the Election Commission (EC).Ssingh said in a statement: "Every citizen of India has the right to appeal for justice and that's what I am doing as the producer. For me and the entire team, this film is special and we want the world to see it."The film was due to release on April 11. Ssingh said they were "shocked to receive a notice from EC banning the release of the film just hours before the premiere on April 10"."I am here to appeal to the highest court of the country to allow our film to be released. In a vibrant democracy like ours, it's even more important today to allow each and every one of us to enjoy the right to freedom of expression. Please allow us to exercise that right. Our film is not political propaganda. It's just an inspiring story. I request the honourable court to see it as one."Having said that whatever be the decision of the honourable court, we will adhere to it. We will abide by the rules and regulations. We are not going to go against the law and release the film," Ssingh added.The film, directed by Omung Kumar and starring Vivek Anand Oberoi, narrates the story of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India.The poll panel ruled that any material that disturbs a level-playing field should not be displayed.The EC said any poster or publicity material concerning any such certified content, which either depicts a candidate for furtherance of electoral prospect directly or indirectly, shall not be put on display in the electronic media in the areas where the model code of conduct is in force, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.