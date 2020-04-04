Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Modi Calls on Spanish PM, Discusses Situation Arising Out of COVID-19 Pandemic

Modi conveyed his deepest condolences for the loss of lives in Spain and assured the Spanish prime minister that India would be ready to extend support.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 10:59 PM IST
Modi Calls on Spanish PM, Discusses Situation Arising Out of COVID-19 Pandemic
An emergency worker disinfects a corridor in Getafe, Spain. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon on Saturday and the two leaders agreed on the importance of international cooperation to fight the global health crisis.

During the telephonic conversation, Modi conveyed his deepest condolences for the loss of lives in Spain and assured the Spanish prime minister that India would be ready to extend support to his country to the best of its ability.

"The two leaders agreed on the importance of international cooperation for fighting the global health crisis," an official statement said.

The Spanish prime minister agreed with Modi's observation that the world needed to define a new, human-centric concept of globalisation for the "post-COVID era".

The two leaders also agreed on the utility of yoga and traditional herbal medicines for providing an easily accessible means to ensure the psychological and physical health of the people confined to their homes due to the pandemic.

They said their teams would remain in constant touch with each other as regards the evolving COVID-19 situation and the requirements emerging from it.

