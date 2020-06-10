Modi Congratulates Netanyahu on Assuming Charge as Israel PM for Fifth Time, Discusses Covid-19 Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on assuming the prime ministerial office for a record fifth time. The two leaders also discussed how India and Israel can collaborate in the post-COVID world.

"Had an excellent conversation with my friend PM @netanyahu about how India-Israel can collaborate in the post-COVID world," Modi tweeted.

Modi said he also congratulated Netanyahu on assuming the prime ministerial office for a fifth time.

"India-Israel partnership will grow ever stronger in the days to come," Modi said.