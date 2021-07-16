Days after discussing the coronavirus situation with leaders of northeastern states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, held a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra to review the ongoing Covid situation in the states.

PM Modi expressed concerns over the increasing number of fresh cases in some states and pointed out similarities in rising daily count over the last few weeks and trends in January and February, before the second wave of Covid pandemic.

He also assured that infrastructure was being scaled up to combat the third wave.

Here are the key quotes of PM Modi from the meeting:

“We are at a point where there are talks about a possible third wave of Covid. In the last few days, around 80% of new cases have come from these six states.”

On measures to be taken by the states, PM Modi said, “The states reporting high new cases need to take proactive measures to stop the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19. We need to move ahead with a focus on ‘Test-Treat-Track-Vaccinate’ approach.”

“Initially experts were assuming that where the second wave originated, the situation would be under control first. But cases are increasing in Maharashtra and Kerala. This is indeed a matter of serious concern for all of us, for the country.”

“Funds are being made available to all the states of the country for making new ICU beds, increasing the testing capacity and for all other needs. Recently, the central government has also released an emergency Covid response package of more than 24 thousand crores.”

“Country has fought Covid pandemic with mutual cooperation and united efforts.”

