Modi Gets Flooded With Selfie Requests After His UNGA Address, PMO Tweets Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inundated with selfie requests after his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday. The Prime Minister Office's (PMO) tweeted a photo of him being surrounded by people for ‘selfies’

Congratulatory messages pour in after the @UN General Assembly speech and so do the selfie requests. Those who were able to witness PM @narendramodi’s speech at the UN personally convey their good wishes to him. pic.twitter.com/UXiSMFh4hp — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 27, 2019

The photo tweeted by PMO showed Modi in the middle of a crowd, with several people trying to click selfies with him, holding their mobile phones high above their heads. PM Modi is seen waving at them.

Addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Modi in his speech focused on climate change, water conservation, India’s fight against diseases and open defecation. He also emphasised on the need to unite against terrorism, describing it as the biggest threat to the world.

He announced India's ambitions of being a global leader in the speech and warned the world against the dangers of terrorism. He also tersely countered Pakistan's propaganda, warning in very clear terms that a world divided over the issue of terror "would be a setback to those principles on the basis of which UN was conceived."

