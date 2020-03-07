Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Modi Govt Backs Press Freedom, Says Javadekar After Lifting 48 Hours Ban on 2 Malayalam Channels

The 48-hour ban was imposed on Asianet News and Media One on Friday for reportage that could 'enhance communal disharmony' across the country.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2020, 1:09 PM IST
Modi Govt Backs Press Freedom, Says Javadekar After Lifting 48 Hours Ban on 2 Malayalam Channels
File photo of Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

Pune: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the Centre has lifted the 48-hour ban on two Malayalam news channels and stated that the Narendra Modi government supports the freedom of press.

Speaking to reporters in Pune in Maharashtra, Javadekar said that he would look into the matter and issue orders if necessary.

He also said the prime minister has expressed concern over the entire issue.

The 48-hour ban was imposed on Asianet News and Media One on Friday for reportage that could "enhance communal disharmony" across the country.



