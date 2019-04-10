English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi Govt Compromised on National Security: Left Parties on Rafale Deal
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that through the Rafale fighter jet deal with France, the BJP government 'promoted cronyism'.
Rafale fighter jet. (File Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Left parties on Wednesday hailed the decision of the Supreme Court allowing leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners seeking review of the Rafale judgment, and alleged that the Narendra Modi government was compromising on national security.
Continuing his attack on the ruling party, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that through the Rafale fighter jet deal with France, the government "promoted cronyism".
"Modi and his govt have compromised national security for corruption and cronyism in an important defence deal.
"They tried to evade accountability, denied a JPC, hid price from CAG, tried to first mislead, then stall any hearing in the Supreme Court. Important that culprits are booked," he tweeted.
In a setback to the Modi-led government at the Centre a day ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.
"Modi and his minions have falsely claimed that they have a 'clean chit' in the Rafale scam.
"But the proofs have come tumbling out one after another. It has been the most corrupt and most compromised govt in India's history. Now is the time to throw it out," he said.
CPI National Secretary, Atul Kumar Anjaan said the Supreme Court's decision has completely "exposed" the Modi government.
"The Modi government has been exposed layer by layer in the Rafale scam. "The SC has rejected the claims made by the Centre that the documents related to the deal had been stolen. Now, it is clear that the Modi government has done some scam in the Rafale deal," he said.
Continuing his attack on the ruling party, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that through the Rafale fighter jet deal with France, the government "promoted cronyism".
"Modi and his govt have compromised national security for corruption and cronyism in an important defence deal.
"They tried to evade accountability, denied a JPC, hid price from CAG, tried to first mislead, then stall any hearing in the Supreme Court. Important that culprits are booked," he tweeted.
In a setback to the Modi-led government at the Centre a day ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.
"Modi and his minions have falsely claimed that they have a 'clean chit' in the Rafale scam.
"But the proofs have come tumbling out one after another. It has been the most corrupt and most compromised govt in India's history. Now is the time to throw it out," he said.
CPI National Secretary, Atul Kumar Anjaan said the Supreme Court's decision has completely "exposed" the Modi government.
"The Modi government has been exposed layer by layer in the Rafale scam. "The SC has rejected the claims made by the Centre that the documents related to the deal had been stolen. Now, it is clear that the Modi government has done some scam in the Rafale deal," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
-
Tuesday 09 April , 2019
Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
Tuesday 09 April , 2019 Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Donald Trump Uses Batman Music in Tweet, Video Gets Disabled for Copyright Violations
- Deepika Padukone's Adorable Comment on Ranveer Singh's Latest Picture is Unmissable
- IPL 2019 | We Don't Want to Play on Wickets Like These: Dhoni
- IPL 2019 | Rohit Suffers Injury Scare Ahead of World Cup Squad Announcement
- Game of Thrones: Khal Drogo Actor Jason Momoa Talks About 'Almost Losing' His 'Khaleesi' Emilia Clarke
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results