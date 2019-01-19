English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi is Not the Mudda: Yashwant Sinha Pre-Empts BJP Attack at Oppn's Kolkata Rally
The former Union Minister made fun of Modi government's slogan of "sabka saath sabka vikas" and said the apt slogan would be "sabka saath sabka vinash"
Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha addresses the opposition’s ‘United India’ rally in Kolkata on Saturday.
Kolkata: Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha on Saturday came down heavily on the Narendra Modi government saying that this was the first government after Independence which has been playing "mischief" with the developmental statistics.
Addressing the opposition rally here, Sinha who quit the BJP recently said, under the present regime praising the government was "desh bhakti"(patriotism), criticising it is "desh drohi" (sedition).
"After Independence, this is the first government which has been presenting decorated and inflated developmental statistics to befool people," the former Union Finance minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government said. He was apparently referring to the Niti Aayog downgrading GDP growth rate during UPA time.
Sinha, who was in a committee to find a solution to the Kashmir problem said that when he had suggested talking to the cross-section of people in an environment of love, he was branded a "Pakistani agent".
From the dais itself, he asked NC leader Farooq Abdullah if he was wrong on this count, to which the NC leader nodded in negative. The former Union Minister made fun of Modi government's slogan of "sabka saath sabka vikas" and said the apt slogan would be "sabka saath sabka vinash".
He said now he is left with no personal desire but to see that this "anti-people" government is ousted from power.
