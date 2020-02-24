Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Modi Govt Searches for 'Unsung' Heroes for Padma Awards, Says Jitendra Singh

The minister was speaking at a ceremony here to felicitate this year's Padma Shri award winner from Jammu, writer Shiv Nirmohi.

PTI

Updated:February 24, 2020, 8:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Modi Govt Searches for 'Unsung' Heroes for Padma Awards, Says Jitendra Singh
File photo of Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Jammu: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the Narendra Modi-led government searches for "unsung" heroes and unrecognised talent for the coveted Padma awards.

"The new mechanism of selection which has benefited every state and Union Territory. In Jammu and Kashmir also in the last four years some such luminaries have received Padma Shri whose names were never heard in political circles and who themselves had least expected any state award," he said.

He said there is a clear instruction from the prime minister to exercise total transparency and objectivity in the selection of Padma award recipients.

He has also directed to search for illustrious people who have been working in their fields with dedication and commitment, but have never received recognition because they have no time for lobbying or have been too busy to roam the corridors of powers, Singh said.

The minister was speaking at a ceremony here to felicitate this year's Padma Shri award winner from Jammu, writer Shiv Nirmohi.

Singh said the octogenarian author from a small village near Jammu was never seen moving in high circles or seeking high contacts.

"His greatest attribute was that for the last 50 years, he quietly dedicated his life to literature and research on monumental destinations and historical-cum-mythological legacy of the Dogra heritage and Jammu region," he said.

Similarly, last year, the minister recalled that Padma Shri was awarded to veteran Dogri writer Narsingh Dev Jamwal, because of whom Dogri plays and short stories were translated in different vernacular languages in 1960s and 1970s.

"One only wonders why he was not selected for an award or recognition in the last 50 years when even some of the self-styled Dogra protagonists were seen lobbying for others," he said.

The minister said it was during the last five years of the Modi government that Padma Shri was awarded to 90-year- old Jammu-based veteran journalist K N Pandita.

Similarly, he said, Padma Shri was also awarded to Jawahar Kaul, a veteran writer and researcher on Jammu and Kashmir affairs. P

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram