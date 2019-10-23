Modi Govt Should Abolish Assets Criteria for EWS Reservation, Says Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday that the Centre should take a decision to abolish the assets-related conditions for candidates seeking reservation under the economically weaker sections (EWS) category.

The state has recently decided to abolish the conditions for EWS reservation in state services and educational institutes.

"The decision we took (in the state) should be taken by the Centre so that people across the country could be benefitted. With the existing conditions, candidates will have to face many difficulties in obtaining EWS certificates," Gehlot told reporters here.

The chief minister said those who are eligible for the EWS reservation might not get the benefit due to assets-related existing conditions.

A candidate whose family owns five acres of agricultural land and above, or a residential flat of 1,000 sq ft and above, or a residential plot of 100 sq yards and above in notified municipalities or a residential plot of 200 sq yards and above in areas other than the notified municipalities is excluded from being identified as an EWS candidate.

The Gehlot government had last week decided to abolish these conditions and consider gross family income up to Rs 8 lakh as the only criteria for getting the EWS reservation in state government jobs and educational institutions of the state.

He was talking to reporters after paying homage to former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat in the assembly building on his birth anniversary.

Remembering the stalwart BJP leader and former chief minister, Gehlot said Shekhawat's life inspires politicians today and he would be remembered forever.

"Shekhawat had a long struggling life. Right from the formation of the Jana Sangh, he went on to become the chief minister and was elevated to the post of vice president of the country. It is a matter of pride," Gehlot said.

"The relations between the ruling dispensation and the Opposition in his time were cordial, but a gap occurred later and we want to restore that. Today, attacks below the belt are there which is not a good thing," the chief minister added.

