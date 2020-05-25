Modi Greets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on Eid-ul-Fitr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and discussed the situation emerging out of the coronavirus pandemic.







"Conveyed Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and the friendly people of UAE," Modi wrote on Twitter.







The prime minister thanked the crown prince, who is also the deputy supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, for the cooperation extended to Indian citizens in the UAE.







"India-UAE cooperation has grown even stronger during the COVID-19 challenge," he said.







An official statement later said that the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the effective cooperation between both the countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.







"The prime minister thanked the Crown Prince for the support extended to Indian citizens in the UAE," it said.







During his conversation with Prime Minister Hasina, Modi wished her and the people of Bangladesh a happy and prosperous Eid-ul-Fitr.







"We discussed the impact of cyclone Amphan and the present COVID-19 situation. Reiterated India's continued support to Bangladesh in this challenging time," Modi tweeted.







Another statement said the two leaders shared their assessment of the damage caused by cyclone 'Amphan' in India and Bangladesh.







"The leaders also discussed the COVID pandemic situation and the ongoing collaboration between the two countries in this regard," it said.







Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's support to Bangladesh in addressing these challenges.