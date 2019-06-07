Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai': 13-year-old Writes 37th Letter to PM Urging Him to Restore His Father’s Job

In the latest letter written on Friday, Sarthak Tripathi described the problems his family faced and also congratulated Modi on his re-election as prime minister.

News18.com

Updated:June 7, 2019, 9:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai': 13-year-old Writes 37th Letter to PM Urging Him to Restore His Father’s Job
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...

New Delhi: Ever since Satyajit Vijay Tripathi, a former employee of the Uttar Pradesh Stock Exchange (UPSE), lost his job in 2016, his son has been writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urging him to reinstate his father.

Sarthak Tripathi, 13, has so far written 37 letters to Modi, news agency ANI reported. In the latest letter written on Friday, Sarthak described the problems his family faced, asking Modi to reinstate his father in the job.

"I have requested Modi Baba ji to help my father who was asked to leave his job from the UPSE by some people," the teenager was quoted as saying.

"I have heard many saying — 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai' (it is possible when Modi is there). That is why I request you (PM Modi) to please hear me out once," Sarthak wrote, congratulating the prime minister on his re-election.

While his letters haven’t brought any good news to the family, Sarthak's father has received several threat calls. "I believe that my letters are behind the threat calls my father is receiving. They threaten to kill my father and the whole family," he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram