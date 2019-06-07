'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai': 13-year-old Writes 37th Letter to PM Urging Him to Restore His Father’s Job

New Delhi: Ever since Satyajit Vijay Tripathi, a former employee of the Uttar Pradesh Stock Exchange (UPSE), lost his job in 2016, his son has been writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urging him to reinstate his father.

Sarthak Tripathi, 13, has so far written 37 letters to Modi, news agency ANI reported. In the latest letter written on Friday, Sarthak described the problems his family faced, asking Modi to reinstate his father in the job.

"I have requested Modi Baba ji to help my father who was asked to leave his job from the UPSE by some people," the teenager was quoted as saying.

"I have heard many saying — 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai' (it is possible when Modi is there). That is why I request you (PM Modi) to please hear me out once," Sarthak wrote, congratulating the prime minister on his re-election.

While his letters haven’t brought any good news to the family, Sarthak's father has received several threat calls. "I believe that my letters are behind the threat calls my father is receiving. They threaten to kill my father and the whole family," he added.