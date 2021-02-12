'Part of India's Territory Given to China': Rahul Gandhi's Explosive Attack on Govt Over Border Row

In a no-holds-barred attack on the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "given away a part of Indian territory to China, and he must answer to the country".

Singh had announced in Parliament on Thursday that India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh that mandates both sides to "cease" forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner.

Sharing details of the pact to defuse the tense military face-off in eastern Ladakh that severely strained ties between the two Asian giants, Singh also assured the Rajya Sabha that India has not conceded anything in the sustained talks with China and it will not allow even an inch of its territory to be taken away by anyone.

A video shared by the Indian Army showed the pulling back of three tanks of the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) and one by the Indian side from south of Pangong Tso besides brief shots of a meeting between troops of the two sides. Official sources said withdrawal of tanks and other armoured elements from certain friction points is nearing completion while pulling back of troops from the North bank areas is being undertaken.

Reacting to it, Gandhi said, "Now, we find our troops are now going to be stationed at Finger 3. Finger 4 is our territory. Now, we've moved from Finger 4 to Finger 3. Why has Mr Modi given up our territory to the Chinese. The Defence Minister didn't speak a word on the most important strategic area - Depsang Plains - from where China had entered. The truth is that the prime minister has given away the Indian territory to China. He must answer to the country," Gandhi alleged.

Hitting out at Nehru-Gandhi scion over the remark, MoS Home Kishan Reddy said, "Who has given land to China, he (Rahul) should go and speak to his grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, he would know. The whole country knows who is a coward."