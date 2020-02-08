Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Modi Holds Talks on Defence & Security With Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

Mahinda Rajapaksa, elder brother of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, arrived here on Friday on a five-day visit, his first overseas tour after being appointed as Prime Minister.

PTI

Updated:February 8, 2020, 1:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Modi Holds Talks on Defence & Security With Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa
A file photo of Mahinda Rajapaksa with PM Narendra Modi. (Twitter/Mahinda Rajapaksa)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on the bilateral ties between the two countries, including areas of defence and security.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, elder brother of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, arrived here on Friday on a five-day visit, his first overseas tour after being appointed as Prime Minister of the island nation in November last year.

Officials said a range of key bilateral issues, including trade and investment, as well as defence and security figured in the talks between the two prime ministers. Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had called on the Sri Lankan Prime Minister.

Mahinda Rajapaksa served as the country's president from 2005-2015, becoming one of the longest-serving leaders in South Asia. He was also Prime Minister for a brief period in 2018. His tenure as President saw China expanding its footprints in Sri Lanka, triggering concerns in India.

However, ties between the two countries have been on an upswing in the last four years. President Gotabaya Rajpaksa visited India in November in his first official overseas trip after taking charge of the top office. Both sides resolved to further deepen bilateral defence and security ties during the Sri Lankan president's visit.

After his official engagement in Delhi, Mahinda Rajapaksa will travel to Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodh Gaya and Tirupati. In the morning, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram