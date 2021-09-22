Modi in America: 5 CEOs, 2 PMs, Biden & Harris, QUAD & UNGA | Full Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold back-to-back meetings with five top CEOs on Thursday in the United States in his first major foreign visit since the Covid-19 pandemic. These will be followed by Modi’s crucial meetings with US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga. Modi seeks to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia through his visit, which will be concluded with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on pressing global challenges.

LIVE UPDATES

The PM will virtually participate in a Covid-19 summit on Wednesday. Modi, scheduled to arrive at 3:30 am IST on Thursday in the US, will hold meetings with the CEOs of prominent firms such as Qualcomm, Adobe and Blackstone, etc., during the evening. Each meeting will last for 15 minutes.

Modi’s minute-to-minute Itinerary (IST):

Thursday (September 23)

7:15 PM IST: The PM will meet Qualcomm CEO Cristiano R Amon. Cristiano Amon is the president and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, a multinational firm that develops semiconductors, software, and wireless technology-related services.

7:35 PM IST: He will meet Adobe Chairman Shantanu Narayen. Founded in 1982, Adobe or formerly Adobe Systems Incorporated is a multinational computer software corporation headquartered in Redmond, Washington. It is behind famous softwares such as Adobe Illustrator, or Adobe Acrobat. Narayen has been the chairman, president, and chief executive officer (CEO) of Adobe since December 2007.

ALSO READ | PM Modi’s US Flight To Avoid Afghanistan; Pakistan Gives Nod To Use Its Airspace

7:55 PM IST: Modi will hold talks with First Solar CEO Mark Widmar. First Solar is a solar panel manufacturer as well as a producer of utility-scale PV power plants and related services.

8:15 PM IST: The Prime Minister will meet General Atomics CEO Vivek Lall. General Atomics is a research and development-focused American energy and defence firm. Lall, a world renowned scientist, took over as CEO of the firm since June 1 last year.

8:35 PM IST: He will meet Blackstone CEO Stepehn A Schwarzman. Blackstone is a New York-based American alternative investment management firm.

11 PM IST: The PM will hold a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Friday (September 24)

12:45 AM IST, or 3:15 pm EST: The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

3:00 AM IST: Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Japan PM Yoshihide Suga.

8:30 PM IST, or 11 AM Washington time: PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House. The meeting is scheduled to last an hour.

11:30 PM IST or 2 PM EST: After a quick lunch break, the Modi will return to the White House for the QUAD meeting with Japan, US, and Australia, scheduled to last for two hours.

ALSO READ | Quo Vadis: The Big Question on Narendra Modi’s Mind ahead of Quad Summit

After that, the PM will leave for New York.

Saturday (September 25)

7:30 pm IST: Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly session.

9:15 pm IST: The PM will depart for New Delhi.

Sunday (September 26)

11:30 AM IST: The Prime Minister will arrive at New Delhi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here