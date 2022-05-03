Modi in Denmark: PM Uses New-age Lingo FOMO to Invite Investors, Says 'Those Who Don't Invest in India…'

Not one to miss out on social media trends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday used new-age lingo FOMO or ‘fear of missing out’ to make a pitch to investors in Denmark. He said those who did not invest in India will “miss out”.

“These days the term FOMO or ‘fear of missing out’ is gaining traction on social media. Looking at India’s reforms and investment opportunities, I can say that those who don’t invest in our nation will certainly miss out,” the prime minister said, while addressing the business community in Danish capital Copenhagen during the second leg of his ‘three-day, three-nation’ Europe tour. This is the PM’s first official visit to the Nordic country.

Prime Minister Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen took part in the India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from both countries. The two leaders discussed ways to combine Denmark’s skill and India’s scale, especially in areas such as clean energy and climate friendly technologies.

“The business worlds of India and Denmark have often worked together in the past. The strengths of our nations complement each other," said PM Modi while meeting business leaders, adding, “there is great scope of investing in green technology. Things like cold chains, shipping and ports also offer opportunities." Modi further said India was working on PM-Gati Shakti for next-generation infrastructure.

Ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted pictures of Modi and Frederiksen taking part in the India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders and also a video of the two leaders being greeted after the meeting by Indian community members.

Modi, who arrived at Copenhagen from Germany, was received by Frederiksen at the airport as a special gesture. After talks with the Danish PM at Marienborg, her official residence, Modi said over 200 Danish companies were already present in India and benefiting from the ‘ease of doing business’ initiative of the central government.

“There are huge investment opportunities for Danish Companies and Danish Pension Funds in India’s Infrastructure Sector and Green Industries," the PM said in a tweet. Danish companies are operating in various sectors like wind power, shipping, consultancy, food processing and engineering.

A joint statement by India and Denmark said the two prime ministers underlined the importance of bilateral trade and investments and stressed the need to maximise the potential of economic ties between the two countries.

“They affirmed that robust bilateral investments and trade flows through diversified, resilient, transparent, open, secure and predictable global supply chains would ensure economic security and prosperity of their peoples,” it said.

The two leaders also welcomed Danish investments in India, especially in renewable energy, water, terminals and port modernisation and expansion, food processing and engineering sectors and India’s investments in Denmark especially in the IT sector.

“They noted that such investments have made India the country where Danish companies have the largest number of employees outside of Denmark,” the statement said.

Both leaders agreed that opportunities created by the Green Strategic Partnership will likely lead to an upward trajectory in bilateral trade and investment. “In this context, the two Prime Ministers welcomed the launch of the ‘India Green Finance Initiative’, which aims to contribute to financing green projects in India with the purpose of accelerating green growth and job creation in India,” the statement said.

The two leaders also agreed to expand the cooperation on agriculture by a joint declaration of intent establishing among others a centre of excellence on dairy.

Modi arrived in Copenhagen from Germany where he held detailed bilateral discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chaired the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations.

