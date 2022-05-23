Modi in Japan LIVE Updates: PM Arrives in Tokyo for Quad Summit, Pens Op-ed in Japanese Newspaper on India-Japan Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be attending the Quad summit in Tokyo and also have separate meetings with leaders of its other three members, on Sunday said he will discuss both key initiatives of the grouping and global issues, as well as bilateral matters.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said: “This evening, I will be leaving for Japan to take part in the second in-person Quad Summit. The Quad leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss the various Quad initiatives and the other issues of mutual interest.”

“We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest,” he said.