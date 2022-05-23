Modi in Japan LIVE Updates: PM Arrives in Tokyo for Quad Summit, Pens Op-ed in Japanese Newspaper on India-Japan Ties

Live now
Modi in Japan LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region.
"Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be attending the Quad summit in Tokyo and also have separate meetings with leaders of its other three members, on Sunday said he will discuss both key initiatives of the grouping and global issues, as well as bilateral matters.
In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said: “This evening, I will be leaving for Japan to take part in the second in-person Quad Summit. The Quad leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss the various Quad initiatives and the other issues of mutual interest.”
“We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest,” he said.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine and Indian restrictions on wheat exports will be among a range of issues that will figure at the upcoming meeting of the Quad in Tokyo next week and the bilateral between American President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US has said.
Modi and Biden will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australia’s newly elected Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, for the second in-person summit of the Quad, short for Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, on Tuesday in Tokyo.
The two leaders will also meet bilaterally, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed in a gaggle with reporters travelling with Biden from South Korea to Japan, the second leg of his first trip to Asia as President.
Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and Japan. Ours is a partnership for peace, stability and prosperity. I trace the journey of our special friendship which completes 70 glorious years. @Yomiuri_Online https://t.co/nXx8y3qiQL
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2022
The second inperson Quad Leaders’ Summit in Japan will provide an opportunity for leaders of four countries to review the progress of the grouping’s initiatives and exchange views on developments in the IndoPacific as well as on global issues of mutual interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. In his departure statement ahead of his visit to Japan from May 2324, Modi said during his visit he will also hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden, where they will discuss further consolidation of the multifaceted bilateral relations.
#WATCH | Japan: Indian diaspora in Tokyo calls PM Modi "Bharat Ma Ka Sher" as they hail him with chants and placards.
PM Modi will be participating in Quad Leaders’ Summit as part of his 2-day tour starting today, May 23. pic.twitter.com/aIQ8gyE62V
— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will attend an event in Tokyo where US President Joe Biden will launch the ambitious Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), an initiative aimed at deeper cooperation among like-minded countries in areas such as clean energy, supply-chain resilience and digital trade. Modi left for Japan on Sunday evening primarily to attend the second in-person summit of the Quad leaders on May 24.
The prime minister is also scheduled to hold separate meetings on Monday with a number of leading corporate honchos, including NEC Corporation chairman Nobuhiro Endo, Uniqlo president Tadashi Yanai, Suzuki Motor Corporation adviser Osamu Suzuki and Softbank Group Corporation board director Masayoshi Son. Modi’s agenda on the first day of his visit to Tokyo also includes a roundtable with Japanese business leaders and an interaction with the Indian community.
The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia. Modi, who is visiting Tokyo at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, will hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.
He had hosted Kishida for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit in March 2022. “During my visit to Tokyo, I look forward to continuing our conversation further, with an aim to strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership,” Modi said ahead of his visit.
He said economic cooperation between India and Japan is an important aspect of their Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Modi also said that he is looking forward to a bilateral meeting with newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Albanese during which the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region. “Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora,” Modi tweeted in both Japanese and English.
“Ohayo, Tokyo! PM @narendramodi arrives to a warm welcome in Tokyo on what is his fifth visit to Japan in the last 8 years,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. Besides Modi, the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24 will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese.
"In Japan, I will also participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives," Modi said in his departure statement.
“Ohayo, Tokyo! PM @narendramodi arrives to a warm welcome in Tokyo on what is his fifth visit to Japan in the last 8 years,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. Besides Modi, the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24 will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese.
“In Japan, I will also participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives,” Modi said in his departure statement.
“We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest,” said Modi, whose visit to Japan is taking place under the shadow of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
