Modi in Mandla LIVE: Indian Culture Motivates Us to Work for the Nation, Says PM

On National Panchayati Raj Day, PM Narendra Modi digitally marks laying of foundation stone for LPG bottling plant in Maneri, Mandla in Madhya Pradesh
When it comes to rural development, Budgets are important. But, there is a shift in the discourse in last few years. People are now talking about the need to ensure that money allocated for a project is utilised & it is done in a transparent manner. The budget of the country today is for the welfare of all, we are continuously working for the development of villages: PM Modi at Madhya Pradesh's Mandla on National Panchayati Raj Day
Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi launches the Rashtriya Gramin Swaraj Abhiyan at a public meeting and address Panchayati Raj representatives across the country, from Mandla. On this occasion, the prime minister will unveil a road map for overall development of tribals during the next five years and will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone of an LPG bottling plant of Indian Oil Corporation at Maneri in Mandla district. He would also launch a local government directory.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rashtriya Gramin Swaraj Abhiyan in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh on the National Panchayati Raj Day and also take part in the 'Aadi Mahotsav' event, showcasing the heritage of tribals in the region. The Prime Minister will visit Ramnagar, the capital of an erstwhile Gond kingdom in the district on Wednesday.
Terrorism an enemy of basic human rights: Swaraj at SCO Foreign Ministers' meet in China | External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said that terrorism is an enemy of the basic human rights and the fight against it should also identify States that encourage, support and finance the menace and provide sanctuary to terror groups. Swaraj, during her address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers here, raised the issue of global terrorism and protectionism. There are a number of challenges that are being faced by the world today, foremost being the threat of global terrorism and the imminent need to build a strong security architecture to combat it, the minister said. "Terrorism is an enemy of the basic human rights: of life, peace, and prosperity," Swaraj said. "Protectionism in all its forms should be rejected and efforts should be made to discipline measures that constitute barriers to trade. "India is committed to working with the SCO to strengthen our economic and investment ties.We believe that economic globalization should be more open, inclusive, equitable and balanced for mutual benefits," Swaraj added.
Sushma Swaraj meets Xi ahead of Wuhan summit | External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today called on Chinese President Xi Jinping, who said China regards boosting the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as one of its diplomatic priorities. Swaraj called on President Xi along with the rest of the seven foreign ministers of the SCO. "China regards boosting the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as one of its diplomatic priorities," Xi said during his meeting with SCO foreign ministers as well as with SCO secretary-general, and the director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Executive Committee. Xi said he believes the upcoming SCO summit in the coastal city of Qingdao, Shandong Province, in June will be a success, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the Qingdao Summit. Swaraj's meeting with the Chinese President comes a day after the two countries announced a summit meeting between Xi and Prime Minister Modi at Wuhan this week.
In order to realize this objective, we must unite across our differences, strengthen our resolve and script an effective strategy against terror. We welcome the clarity shown by SCO on terrorism from its inception. We should also urgently resolve to establish Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism that India proposed more than two decades ago in the United Nations. We are determined to consistently strengthen cooperation within the SCO framework for comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the SCO FMs Meeting
We strongly believe that our fight against terrorism should not only seek to eliminate terrorists but should also identify and take strong measures against States that encourage, support and finance terrorism and provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups. Maiming & killing innocent lives indiscriminately constitutes the most blatant violation of human rights. We have to work together to wipe-out this scourge from the face of the earth: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the SCO FMs Meeting
There are a number of challenges that are being faced by the world today, foremost being the threat of global terrorism and the imminent need to build a strong security architecture to combat it. Terrorism is an enemy of the basic human rights: of life, peace and prosperity: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the SCO FMs Meeting
These are the first top ministerial-level meetings of the SCO after the admission of India and Pakistan as members last year. A host of issues including the regional security and terrorism were expected to be discussed at the meetings and prepare agenda for the SCO summit. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, headquartered in Beijing, was founded in 2001. Comprising China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, and Pakistan, the SCO aims at military cooperation between the member states and involves intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism operations in Central Asia and joint work against cyber terrorism.
SCO Defence, Foreign Ministers' meeting begins in Beijing | The meetings of the defence and foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), being attended by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj begins. The two meetings are being held around the same time. Sitharaman who arrived in China last night attended the defence ministers' meeting and Swaraj took part in the foreign ministers' meeting. The two meetings were being held as part of the preparations for the SCO summit to be held in the Chinese city of Qingdao in June. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend it.
24 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League SRH vs MI 118/1018.4 overs 87/1018.5 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs
23 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs DD 143/820.0 overs 139/820.0 oversKings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by 4 runs
22 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League MI vs RR 167/720.0 overs 168/719.4 oversRajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets
22 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League CSK vs SRH 182/320.0 overs 178/620.0 oversChennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs
21 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League DD vs RCB 174/520.0 overs 176/418.0 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils by 6 wickets