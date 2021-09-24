Modi in US: These are the Ministers & Bureaucrats That Accompanied PM, Biden For Bilateral Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the first bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden on Friday where the latter asserted that the relationship between India and the US, the two largest democracies in the world, is destined to be “stronger, closer and tighter’. The two leaders discussed a wide range of priority issues, including combating Covid-19, climate change and economic cooperation. PM Modi, who is visiting the US for the 7th time after assuming office in 2014, described Friday’s bilateral summit with Biden as important as they’re meeting at the start of the third decade of this century.

These are the ministers and bureaucrats who accompanied the two leaders:

US President Joe Biden

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State

Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs

John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

Kurt Campbell, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs, NSC

Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs

Sumona Guha, Special Assistant to the President & Senior Director for South Asia, NSC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs

Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the United States

Rudra Gaurav Shresth, Joint Secretary to the Prime Minister

Vivek Kumar, Private Secretary to the Prime Minister

Both Biden and Prime Minister Modi have spoken over the phone multiple times and have attended a few virtual summits, including that of the Quad in March hosted by the US president. The last telephone conversation between them took place on April 26. “This morning I’m hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for a bilateral meeting. I look forward to strengthening the deep ties between our two nations, working to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, and tackling everything from COVID-19 to climate change," President Biden tweeted minutes before the meeting.

