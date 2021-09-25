Modi in US, UNGA Summit: When & Where to Watch PM's LIVE Address at United Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Saturday at 7:30 pm as per Indian Standard Time (IST). His speech will be live-streamed on various social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

The UNGA proceedings will commence from 6.30 PM IST at the UN General Assembly hall, United States. Right before leaving for the United States, PM had said that he will conclude his visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the urgent need to combat global terrorism, climate change, and diplomatic relations.

“I will be visiting the USA from 22-25 September 2021 at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the United States of America. During my visit, I will review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the Prime Minister had said.

Here are the links where you can view live coverage of PM Narendra Modi's speech:

