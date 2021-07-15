Modi in Varanasi Highlights | Development Projects, Boost to Tourism & Dig at Oppn in PM's Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday landed in his constituency Varanasi to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 1,500 crore. It included a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on River Ganga, and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

Projects worth around Rs 744 crore will be inaugurated, while he laid foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs 839 crore. These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyaon. He will also inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre, Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance.

Highlights from PM Modi’s address to the public:

- Lauding Uttar Pradesh’s handling of the second wave of COVID-19 cases and PM called it ‘unparalleled’. “Kashi has shown that it doesn’t stop or get tired even in difficult times. Entire UP, including Kashi, faced the mutating and dangerous form of Coronavirus with all its might.”

- Today Uttar Pradesh conducts the maximum number of Covid-19 tests across the country and has incoculates the maximum number of jabs.

- Kashi is becoming a large medical hub of Purvanchal. Treatments of diseases that were available in Delhi and Mumbai are now available in the city.

- Varanasi will witness a massive boost in tourism sector as ro-ro vessels facilities begin today. “Our boatmen are also being given better facilities, while diesel boats are being converted into CNG. This will bring down their expenses, benefit the environment & attract the tourists.”

- Centre’s decision to empower agriculture infrastructure with setting up Rs 1 Lakh Crore special fund for the modern agriculture infrastructure. The developments will benefit our agriculture mandis and this a major step towards making the nation’s mandi system modern.

- CM Yogi Adityanath is quickly moving forward in making a modern Uttar Pradesh as there is rule of law in the state today. ‘Mafia Raj and terrorism’ have been brought under control.

- Criminals who cast an eye on women know that they won’t be able to hide from the law. Girls and women feel much safer in UP today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here