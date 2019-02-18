English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi in Varanasi Tomorrow, to Announce Projects Worth Rs 2,903 Crore
As per the itinerary of Modi, after reaching Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in Varanasi, the PM will head straight to Diesel Locomotive Works where he will be flagging off electric locomotive which is converted from a diesel engine.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his constituency Varanasi on Tuesday and is set to announce development projects worth Rs 2,900 crore. He will also be inaugurating 31 projects which had already been completed.
The district administration is all set to welcome Modi who is expected to reach Varanasi around 10:30 am.
Security has also been beefed up ahead of the PM’s visit, with more than 7,000 police personnel being deployed in the area.
A total of 14 companies of PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary), along with 20 IPS officers, 43 additional SPs, 67 circle officers, 1100 sub inspectors and more than 5000 constables will be deployed for the security of the PM on the day of his visit.
As per the itinerary of Modi, after reaching Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in Varanasi, the PM will head straight to Diesel Locomotive Works where he will be flagging off electric locomotive which is converted from a diesel engine.
Post this, Modi will head towards to Ravidas Temple to participate in the Ravidas Jayanti celebrations. He is then scheduled to visit Banaras Hindu University (BHU) where he will be meeting beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat and later in the day he will also be inaugurating Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Institute.
Super specialty and casualty blocks in 150-bed ESIC hospital, 100-bed maternity wing at government women’s hospital at DDU district hospital and community health centre at Shivpur will also be inaugurated by Modi.
After the inauguration of various projects, PM Modi will be addressing a public gathering in Audhey before flying back to Delhi at around 3:30pm.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
