'Modi Ji Humaari Jaan Hai': PM Modi's Special Connect with Children on Display Again | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Denmark on Tuesday on the second leg of his three-nation Europe trip after concluding his “productive” Germany visit. Amid meetings with German leaders and businessmen, PM Modi also took the time to address the Indian diaspora in Berlin.

In a video that has surfaced online, PM Modi can be seen sharing a light moment with a kid as several members of the Indian community waited to catch a glimpse of him, chanting ‘Modi ji humari jaan hai, Bharat ki shaan hai’.

On Monday, amid a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora, children were among several people who turned up to get a glimpse of the prime minister at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin. One of the children also sang a patriotic song and Prime Minister Modi grooved with him.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi in all praises for a young Indian-origin boy as he sings a patriotic song on his arrival in Berlin, Germany pic.twitter.com/uNHNM8KEKm— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

Addressing the Indian community here, Modi said the young and aspirational India understood the need for political stability to achieve faster development and had ended three decades of instability by mere touch of a button.

“This time of the 21st century is very important for India. Today’s India has made up its mind, it is moving ahead with determination. When the country makes a resolve, then that country walks on new paths and shows it by achieving desired goals,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister’s hour-long address to the Indian community was peppered with slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’ and ‘2024, Modi Once More’ by the crowd gathered at the Theater Am Postdamer Platz here.

PM Modi left for Denmark on Tuesday on the second leg of his three-nation Europe trip after concluding his “productive” Germany visit.

“The first leg of PM @narendramodi’s visit concludes. Has reinforced the India-Germany partnership. Next stop > Copenhagen,” the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, held bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chaired the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations. “My Germany visit has been a productive one. The talks with @Bundeskanzler Scholz were extensive and so were the Inter-Governmental Consultations. I got a great opportunity to interact with business and Indian community leaders. I thank the German Government for their hospitality," Modi tweeted.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.