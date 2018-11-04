English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Modi Kurta-Jacket' a Big Hit, Over 1,400 Pieces Sold Daily at 7 Khadi India Outlets
Khadi India launched a range of 'Modi Jackets' and 'Modi Kurtas' at its flagship store in Delhi's Connaught Place on September 17 to commemorate the prime minister's birthday.
The PM’s trademark kurta and jacket has renewed interest in khadi as the preferred fabric.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Kurta-Jacket' combo has become the latest fad among youngsters with over 1,400 pieces being sold daily from seven Khadi outlets.
KVIC Chairman VK Saxena told PTI that it plans to introduce the 'Modi Kurta-Jacket' range in more outlets pan-India gradually, after it became a hot selling outfit.
The Connaught Place store recorded a total sale of Rs 14.76 crore in October 2018, registering a jump of 34.71 per cent from the year-ago month.
"The response of Modi Jackets and Kurtas can be understood that at least 200 pieces are being sold on an average daily at each of the seven Khadi India outlets across the nation, including Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Mumbai and Ernakulam," Saxena said.
He observed that the prime minister's clarion call for adopting khadi has created mass awareness about the indigenous fabric, thereby increasing its popularity, especially among the youth.
