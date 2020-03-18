Take the pledge to vote

Modi Lauds Those Working to Combat Coronavirus, Says Teamwork Important

He also appreciated Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for setting an example by registering his sister's details in the government portal for people coming from abroad.

PTI

Updated:March 18, 2020, 8:51 PM IST
Modi Lauds Those Working to Combat Coronavirus, Says Teamwork Important
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed those involved in combating the coronavirus outbreak as he responded to several tweets on the fight against the deadly virus.

He also appreciated Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for setting an example by registering his sister's details in the government portal for people coming from abroad.

"I hope others also emulate Naveen Babu. We all can do our bit in preventing the spread of COVID-19," Modi said.

Responding to a tweet by a man whose daughter was rescued from COVID-19-hit Italy, the prime minister said, "Will do everything possible to help our citizens."

Such efforts are possible due to teamwork, he said, lauding all those working to make it possible.

To a doctor who posted a picture of himself with a message urging people to stay at home, Modi said, "Well said, Doctor! Also a shout-out to all those working to make our planet safer and healthier. No words will ever do justice to their exceptional efforts."

The prime minister also urged researchers, innovators and tech-lovers to rise to the occasion and ideate for a better planet.

Responding to a Twitter user who said his firm is closed and was continuing to service clients remotely, Modi said, "That is the spirit! Precaution and productivity both are possible in these times. Best wishes to you and your team."

Replying to a tweet praising his initiative of bringing SAARC countries together for combating COVID-19, he said working together can lead to good results, benefiting so many people.

"I thank PM Hasina for sharing her insightful views during the video conference with fellow SAARC leaders," Modi said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
