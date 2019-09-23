Modi Leaves for New York Where Pak PM Will 'Forcefully’ Present Kashmir Issue at UNGA

Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for New York to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and participate in other "multilateral and bilateral" engagements after his "historic" visit to Houston, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

"Farewell Texas! After an unprecedented and historic visit to Houston, PM @narendramodi departs for New York City to address the #UNGA74 and participate in other multilateral and bilateral engagements," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, who will be addressing the UNGA on September 27, has said he will "forcefully" raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the forum. Modi is also scheduled to address the world body the same day.

In his address to the UNGA, Khan will "share Pakistan's perspective and position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its current human rights and related dimensions," the Foreign Office said in a statement here.

"Overall, the centrality of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute would be emphasised through myriad engagements," it said.

Khan has already announced that he will highlight the Kashmir issue in his address to the UNGA on September 27 after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status last month.

He said he will "forcefully present the Kashmir issue like never before" at the UN General Assembly session next week.

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. Reacting sharply to India's decision on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

On Sunday, in a grand show of friendship and common vision, the prime minister shared the stage with US President Donald Trump at the gala "Howdy, Modi!" event. The two leaders pledged to fight terrorism while heaping praise on each other's achievements.

Modi also addressed a gathering of members of the Indian community here, where he requested Indians leaving across the world to send at least five non-Indian families to India as tourists every year.

He also hit out at Pakistan for its support to terrorism and said India's decision to nullify Article 370 has caused trouble to those who cannot handle their country as he called for a "decisive battle" against terrorism.

Making a strong pitch against terrorism in the presence of Trump, who joined the mega event in a rare gesture of friendship, Modi asked the 50,000-strong crowd of Indian-Americans to give Trump a standing ovation, as he targeted Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan, without directly naming them.

"Article 370 encouraged terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir," he said, asserting that its nullification will allow development and prosperity in the region and end discrimination against women, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

Amidst applause, Modi said both the houses of the parliament passed this with two-thirds of the majority. He also sought standing ovation for the members of the parliament who helped in making necessary constitutional changes on Jammu and Kashmir.

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, Modi said that the people who cannot even manage their own country are harbouring terrorism and supporting terrorism. "The entire world knows about this," he added.

"Where do you find conspirators of 9/11 and 26/11 terror attacks," Modi said, referring to terror attacks in the US and Mumbai. "Time has come for a decisive fight against those who promote and support terrorism," he added.

