Modi Like A 'Dreaded Terrorist' With No Humanity Left in Him, says Chandrababu Naidu

In a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said he is like a "dreaded terrorist" who has no humanity left in him.Addressing election rallies in Prakasam district, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President said Modi has become a dictator. "He is murdering democracy and ruining institutions," said Naidu.For a second consecutive day, the TDP chief slammed Modi for using central agencies to target TDP leaders. "IT raids are being conducted on our leaders. He is also misusing CBI, ED and RBI against us for demanding justice for the state," he said.He also lashed out at the Election Commission for shunting out Chief Secretary A.C. Punetha. "I am asking what mistake he committed that you have transferred him?"Naidu also reacted angrily to Modi accusing him of corruption in the construction of Polavaram and calling the project ATM for him. "He thinks the project can't be completed without the Centre's help. Whether the Centre extends its help or not, we will complete the project," Naidu said.The Andhra CM took a dig at Modi for stating that work on the Polavaram project was happening at a snail's pace despite the Centre having promised Rs 7,000 crore in financial assistance. "Modi comes here and blames us in public meetings for votes, instead he should visit Polavaram and see," said Naidu, adding that the BJP would be unable to win the elections as Modi has been suppressing Muslims and has encouraged religious attacks.